Advertisement

DoorDash delivery driver shot and killed, police looking for vehicle of interest

A delivery driver for DoorDash was shot and killed in Modesto, California.
A delivery driver for DoorDash was shot and killed in Modesto, California.(Modesto Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (Gray News) – California police are investigating after a shooting left a 56-year-old delivery driver dead.

The Modesto Police Department said its Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting of Andrew Satavu on April 18.

Satavu, a delivery driver for DoorDash, had just completed a food delivery in the 1600 block of Gardenia Road in Modesto when he was shot, police said

Detectives with the department are now asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle in a surveillance video. The car is considered a vehicle of interest in the investigation and appears to be a late 90s four-door Toyota Camry.

Police are asking for tips to be left with Detective Doug Ridenour at 209-495-9844 or by email at RidenourDM@Modestopd.

Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 209-521-4636.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to further...
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42 — most hotel workers
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum wage suit
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines