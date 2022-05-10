Man dies in wrong-way crash in Clare Co.

HATTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are investigating a wrong-way head-on crash in Clare County that left one driver dead.

On Monday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Clare Avenue and Lincoln Road in Hatton Township for the crash.

The Clare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash that killed one man and left another injured. (Clare County Sheriffs Office)

A red Ford Ranger, driven by an 84-year-old man from Clare, was traveling north in the southbound lane on Clare Avenue, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office. The Ford Ranger collided head-on with a southbound silver Ford truck pulling a trailer with livestock, driven by a 45-year-old man from Sterling.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene while the truck driver was treated for his injuries and released at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is still under investigation. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Clare City Police Department, Harrison Fire Department, MMR, Clare County Road Commission and Auto Solution’s Towing.

