Michigan rated in top 5 for hospital safety, report says

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new report found Michigan is rated fifth in the nation for hospital patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group released its spring 2022 hospital safety grades, which graded 81 hospitals across the state, with more than 50 percent getting an “A” rating.

“Incredibly humbling and grateful. This is our eighth consecutive cycle that we’ve received a Leapfrog A,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president and chief medical officer at Covenant Healthcare.

The independent grading system assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to all general hospitals across the United States based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“I would say it’s part of our DNA here at Covenant. It’s something we think about every single day, every single encounter, every single patient encounter that we have,” Sullivan said.

The same can be said for McLaren Central Michigan. The Mt. Pleasant hospital also earned its eighth straight A.

“This does show our commitment, the care that our staff here provides,” said Nicole Sanders, director of business development and marketing. “Only 8.9 percent of hospitals nationally have received eight consecutive As.”

Bret Jackson is the president of the Economic Alliance for Michigan. The EAM is the regional leader for leapfrog in Michigan. Jackson said a lot goes into earning an A grade.

“Getting an A means you have a commitment to every patient that walks in the door every day to deliver them safe and effective healthcare,” Jackson said.

It is a commitment to patient safety both hospitals plan to keep.

“We don’t rest on our laurels. So, we don’t get complacent. Again, by focusing on patient safety, by focusing on quality, by focusing on process improvement, we’re continually trying to improve every single day,” Sullivan said.

The Leapfrog hospital safety grade is the only peer-reviewed hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients.

