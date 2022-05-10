No firearm found after Swartz Creek High School went into secure mode

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek High School went into a secure mode after someone thought they saw a student with a firearm.

The high school went into shelter-in-place when Genesee County Central Dispatch received a call about a student at the high school who appeared to potentially have a gun in their pocket, Swartz Creek Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka stated.

The student was apprehended immediately. The school administration and police liaison officers ensured students and staff were safe while the student was searched and questioned, Mainka said.

No firearm was found on the student or in the school after searches and sweeps were conducted at the school.

“While we never want to have to go through a scare like this, it was very encouraging that our systems worked quickly and effectively,” Mainka wrote. “We would like to thank our partners in law enforcement who responded immediately from Metro Police Authority and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.”

