Resident buys property to block apartment complex coming to his neighborhood

FLUSHING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An anonymous Flushing Township resident who did not want a large apartment complex in his neighborhood has bought the property in question.

So now, instead of apartments, the property will be developed into a strip mall.

“He’s working with the developer and they’re going to follow the original plans from the planned unit development as it was set up 20 some years ago,” Flushing Township Supervisor Fredrick Thorsby said.

Developers sparked a debate over the property on the southwest corner of Elm and River Road after requesting it be rezoned for the development.

Thorsby said some residents took issue with the possibility of the complex being low-income housing.

“One of the things that, while we don’t want a low-income, high-density apartment building, and that was thrown out right from the beginning, and when we started talking to developers, it was not going to be some federally subsidized housing complex,” Thorsby said.

While other residents were concerned about sharing roadways with the property, Thorsby said that is still in the plans. They will have access to the driveways and everything just like the original plan showed.

The new purchaser and current developers will be working together to put together a new plan for the property.

Thorsby said as long as they follow the existing zoning, they will have no issue.

“That portion was set aside to be like a commercial part of that development, and they would have, like medical facilities and commercial activities for the Hyde Park community itself,” Thorsby said.

It is back to the drawing board for the property on Elm and River.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.