Advertisement

Suspect arrested after vehicle, foot pursuit in Flint

A Michigan State Police helicopter helped officers in the pursuit of an armed suspect in the city of Flint.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police helicopter helped officers in the pursuit of an armed suspect in the city of Flint.

Early Saturday morning, May 7, troopers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled from troopers in a vehicle and later abandoned his vehicle, police said. The suspect continued to flee from officers on foot while armed with a long gun and handgun, police said.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect dropped the firearms, police said. Shortly after, the suspect was taken into custody and two firearms were recovered.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Clare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash that killed one man and left...
Man dies in wrong-way crash in Clare Co.
A Michigan State Police helicopter helped officers in the pursuit of an armed suspect in the...
Suspect arrested after vehicle, foot pursuit in Flint
court gavel
Feds seek delay in sentencing man in Whitmer kidnap plot
Michigan State Capitol building
Group: Michigan Legislature should put term limits on ballot