Whitmer announces over $1M awarded to CMU for entrepreneurial growth

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday with United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo the Economic Development Administration is giving a $1.4 million grant to Central Michigan University for renovations to their Research Corporation incubator and accelerator.

The governor’s office said this will be used to support entrepreneurs through renovating and upgrading offices to making safer working conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic. The investment will be matched with $352,320 in local funds.

This is expected to help create 100 jobs, retain 30 and generate $5 million in private investment.

“Today’s investment will help the Central Michigan University Research Corporation improve its facilities and empower entrepreneurs,” Whitmer said. “This investment will help us continue growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and building on our manufacturing and R&D strengths. This month, we opened the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University and the Wacker Innovation Center in Ann Arbor. We must keep investing in every region of Michigan to tap into the entrepreneurial energy in every county of our great state. Our efforts to grow the economy are working unemployment is 4.4 percent, we’ve added 174,000 jobs year over year, and we are working together to lower the costs of essentials like childcare and housing and putting money in people’s pockets with $400 auto refund checks and proposed tax cuts for seniors and working families. Let’s keep Michigan moving by investing in our economic development and the kitchen-table issues.”

“President Biden is committed to helping communities tackle the unique challenges that the coronavirus pandemic presented,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment in the Central Michigan University Research Corporation will enhance its facilities to support home-grown high-tech entrepreneurs, who will be a long-term source of jobs and private investment for the region.”

