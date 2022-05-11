Applications open for small business grants in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Small businesses in Bay County that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for funding to help recover.

The $1 million in funds will be distributed through Bay Future Inc., Bay County’s leading economic development organization, with a minimum 30 percent of the funding required to go to eligible women-owned, minority-owned or veteran-owned businesses.

“We are proud as a Board and as residents of Bay County to be able to allocate $1,000,000 to our small businesses to help them overcome the challenges they are continuing to face from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These business owners are our friends and neighbors and they play a vital role in making Bay County the place we choose to call home,” Bay County Commission Chair Thomas M. Herek said.

The applications will be open from noon on Wednesday, May 11 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $2,000 in funding for expenses paid, including payroll, rent or mortgage payments, and utilities, between Jan. 1 and April 30.

Eligible businesses include for-profit businesses with two to 50 total employees that are located in Bay County. Businesses must operate from a brick and mortar building and have been open since Jan. 1. Candidates must show how they were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to use Bay County’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars to assist small businesses in Bay County. Bay Future has the skills and experience necessary to effectively distribute these funds to our community’s small businesses on behalf of the County,” Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said.

Bay Future will build a selection committee to review the applications. The review process will start June 1 and award announcements will be made no later than June 16.

To apply for the funding or find out more information about the grant application process, head to Bay Future’s website.

