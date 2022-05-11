Advertisement

Crews save woman in Buena Vista Twp. fire

By James Paxson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Buena Vista Township Fire Department successfully rescued a woman from her home after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

The department was dispatched to a house fire on N. 26th Street. Firefighters arrived and found smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of a single-story home.

The house fire was extinguished, and one woman was rescued, according to the department.

The woman was treated and taken to a local emergency room. She was later taken to a Flint hospital for treatment, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department said it appears to be accidental and arson is not suspected.

