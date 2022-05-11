Heat rolls on Thursday and Friday, rain returns this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While many areas remained dry for Wednesday, we did have some showers and storms move through parts of the area, with even a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for hail and wind.

As we enter the evening hours, a lot of that activity is long gone, and we’ll settle into another dry pattern as we close out the workweek. In addition to the quiet weather, we’ll also be turning up the heat a bit more, too!

This Evening & Overnight

From dinnertime onward for the rest of the night, we do expect to stay dry as any activity from earlier today moves out of our area. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for a time with what’s leftover from earlier today, but a clearing trend should take over into tonight, with partly cloudy skies at the very least, if not mostly clear.

Overnight lows will largely fall into the lower to upper 50s. Winds overnight should relax to around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of a southeasterly direction.

Thursday & Friday

Dry weather is expected to take back over on Thursday and Friday as our ridge of high pressure remains over the area and the frontal boundary responsible for today’s storms lifts to the north. Plenty of sunshine is expected both days, with skies largely mostly to completely sunny, beyond a few high clouds that may occasionally drift through and bring a hazy appearance.

High temperatures could push 90 in some areas on Thursday. (WNEM)

High temperatures should warm up even more than we have so far this week, with highs in the middle to upper 80s expected the farther inland you go. It’s not impossible for some areas, especially those closest to US-127 to reach 90 degrees the next few days.

High temperatures should be similar Friday to where they land on Thursday. (WNEM)

Winds will be a bit more southerly the next few days, compared to our southeasterly flow much of this week. Generally, expect those to be sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 20 miles per hour.

Weekend Ahead

Our pattern will finally break down going into the weekend, bringing more widespread shower and thunderstorm chances back to the region on Saturday and Sunday. It appears Saturday morning will start dry with some sunshine, but you’ll need to start watching for storms from late morning through the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances return this weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday & Sunday. (WNEM)

The coverage is expected to be scattered as of now, so it won’t be raining the entire time. However, you’ll need a backup plan for any outdoor activities in case you become one of the “lucky” ones.

Highs will be in the 80s again on Saturday, although depending on the timing of rain in your town, there’s a chance we’ll be cooler than our highs on Thursday and Friday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Sunday as the front passes and even behind the front, as the colder air moving overhead will bring a chance for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler on Sunday in the 70s away from the lakeshore.

