No injuries reported after Traverse City small plane crash

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — No injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed Tuesday evening in Traverse City, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 5:37 p.m. on the grounds of the Grand Traverse County Civic Center, Grand Traverse 911 said. The grounds are a 45-acre (18.2-hectare) park.

According to the Federal Aviation Authority, the plane is a four-seat, single engine Cessna 172 registered to Northwestern Michigan College, a community college in Traverse City that has an aviation program.

The civic center is near the approach for a runway at Cherry Capitol Airport.