Oxford school board declines independent investigation

OXFORD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Oxford Community School District Board of Education has declined an offer from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for an independent investigation into the high school shooting that happened in November.

Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement:

“I am deeply disappointed by the school board’s repeated rejection of my offers to perform an independent and thorough review of the systems and procedures in the days leading up to and on November 30, 2021. My goal is not to assign blame but to help identify ways to improve school safety for Oxford and all schools in Michigan. The school board’s unwillingness to partner with my department on this effort flies in the face of transparency. The rejection sends a message that the board is more focused on limiting liability than responding to the loud outcry from the Oxford community to deliver greater peace of mind to the students, parents and educators that lived through this traumatic event.

“My department can only perform an exhaustive and thorough review when we have the full cooperation of the school board and district. Absent that partnership, I am restricted to the publicly available information we have all read and reviewed. Despite this outcome, I will return to Oxford in the coming weeks and continue my work to be a resource to the community. This latest setback does not deter my efforts to share best practices across our state in order to help all schools improve the safety and security of their learning environments.”

Four students died in the shooting and seven other people were injured. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, is facing 24 charges. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Ethan Crumbley appeared in court on April 21 to review his imprisonment in the Oakland County Jail. The judge ruled he will remain in jail. He is due back in court for another review on May 19 at 9 a.m.

