Advertisement

Oxford school board declines independent investigation

A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.(WILX)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Oxford Community School District Board of Education has declined an offer from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for an independent investigation into the high school shooting that happened in November.

Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement:

“I am deeply disappointed by the school board’s repeated rejection of my offers to perform an independent and thorough review of the systems and procedures in the days leading up to and on November 30, 2021. My goal is not to assign blame but to help identify ways to improve school safety for Oxford and all schools in Michigan. The school board’s unwillingness to partner with my department on this effort flies in the face of transparency. The rejection sends a message that the board is more focused on limiting liability than responding to the loud outcry from the Oxford community to deliver greater peace of mind to the students, parents and educators that lived through this traumatic event.

“My department can only perform an exhaustive and thorough review when we have the full cooperation of the school board and district. Absent that partnership, I am restricted to the publicly available information we have all read and reviewed. Despite this outcome, I will return to Oxford in the coming weeks and continue my work to be a resource to the community. This latest setback does not deter my efforts to share best practices across our state in order to help all schools improve the safety and security of their learning environments.”

Four students died in the shooting and seven other people were injured. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, is facing 24 charges. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Ethan Crumbley appeared in court on April 21 to review his imprisonment in the Oakland County Jail. The judge ruled he will remain in jail. He is due back in court for another review on May 19 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A memorial was set up outside Oxford High School after four students were shot and killed.
WATCH LIVE: Attorney, victims’ families demand investigation into Oxford High School shooting
Mark Latunski is accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon in December 2019.
Psychologist testifies during hearing for man accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon
CDC advisers are recommending Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson and Johnson.
MDHHS gives FDA update for Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
The state of Alaska again has the highest COVID-19 case rate among all states, and reported...
More than 27K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan