Police: Distracted driver causes crash on US-127

Police say a Plymouth man was looking at his GPS when he hit a construction vehicle on...
Police say a Plymouth man was looking at his GPS when he hit a construction vehicle on northbound US-127 near Roscommon Township on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.(Michigan State Police)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to stay alert behind the wheel after a distracted driver causes a crash on US-127 Tuesday.

State Police say troopers responded to the crash around 11:20 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Canoe Camp Road in Roscommon Township.

A 31-year-old Plymouth man driving a 2011 Dodge pickup truck was looking at his GPS when he hit a road construction vehicle in the left lane. The construction vehicle was driving at a slower speed with a flashing arrow warning drivers to move over for a work convoy ahead painting lanes on the highway.

No one was injured in the crash and the man was ticketed for careless driving, investigators said.

