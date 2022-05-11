Police: Distracted driver causes crash on US-127

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to stay alert behind the wheel after a distracted driver causes a crash on US-127 Tuesday.

State Police say troopers responded to the crash around 11:20 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Canoe Camp Road in Roscommon Township.

A 31-year-old Plymouth man driving a 2011 Dodge pickup truck was looking at his GPS when he hit a road construction vehicle in the left lane. The construction vehicle was driving at a slower speed with a flashing arrow warning drivers to move over for a work convoy ahead painting lanes on the highway.

No one was injured in the crash and the man was ticketed for careless driving, investigators said.

