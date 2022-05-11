Small chance for rain late tonight, warmth rolls on Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another pleasant day in Mid-Michigan with plenty of sunshine and summer-like temperatures. We’ve had a few more clouds here and there, but we’ve largely stayed dry outside of a rogue thunderstorm earlier this morning in Shiawassee County.

For the most part, quiet weather is expected to continue through the end of the workweek with minimal chance for rain, but there is at least a small chance late tonight and early Wednesday. For those hoping for a bit of rain, keep your expectations low, as the coverage of rain is expected to be low and most areas won’t see a thing.

This Evening & Overnight

The evening hours should be dry tonight, so although there are some clouds overhead here and there, you should have no worries about getting wet through about midnight or so. Showers and thunderstorms developing across Lake Michigan in Wisconsin will attempt to move into the region late tonight, but should hold off until primarily after midnight into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Although we will keep an eye on things, these storms will face one hurdle in trying to cross a chilly Lake Michigan, and another hurdle after that coming into a drier environment as they try to get farther into Mid-Michigan. Many of these storms will likely dissipate or weaken substantially before they get here, so although our chances aren’t zero, we expect them to remain low.

The best chance for any rain would come in areas that are farther to the west, closer to US-127. Overnight lows will remain mild under mostly cloudy skies otherwise, with upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday

We’ll maintain a slight chance for a few showers early Wednesday, only about a 20-30% chance or so, before we dry out the rest of the day. Sky conditions will be similar to Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected through the day.

High temperatures will warm up a few more degrees, with lower to middle 80s expected inland, with the cooler 60s and 70s as you get closer to the water. Winds will be out of the east southeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Dry weather should continue into Wednesday night, with another stretch of dry weather into Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s on Wednesday night.

