Small storm chance with more heat Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, especially this morning.

Warm temperatures will be sticking around not only for today, but lasting into the upcoming weekend.

We get better thunderstorm chances this weekend along with “cooler” temperatures into next week.

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

We will be battling between the dry airmass in play right now and more of a moist air mass north and west of the region. This will help try to promote the development of a few thunderstorms.

With more dry air in place for Mid-Michigan, any approaching thunderstorms will have a hard time surviving. With that said, the chance will still hold for some isolated development especially this morning. Chances decrease into the PM hours. Possibly could also have a storm develop later along a lake breeze.

Most should manage to avoid the wet weather today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some rays of sun will be more likely later this afternoon into the evening hours.

Highs today reach back into the 80s. 70s close to the lakeshore due to SSE winds at 5-15 mph.

Any rain or storms from the daytime are expected to come to an end by the evening into the overnight hours; staying partly cloudy.

Lows tonight stay mild in the 50s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday into Friday will feature better chances for more sunshine and very warm temperatures back in the 80s. Some areas may be close to approaching 90! This will keep temperatures close to 20 degrees above average.

Our next best chance for more showers and thunderstorms return over the weekend. Saturday PM will hold the best chance at this point. A few showers into Sunday and Monday will hold for now. Chances for rain past Saturday will be less with some dry time expected.

Temperatures dip a bit from the 70s Sunday into the 60s next week. While it will be cooler than the 80s we can expect this week, upper 60s are average temperatures for our region in early May.

