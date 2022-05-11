Storms winding down, mild Wednesday afternoon & night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Late Wednesday morning saw severe thunderstorm activity fire up north of the Saginaw Bay. That activity meandered down through Central Michigan and is now near the western shoreline of the state. It brought torrential rain, hail, and gusty winds. That rain has washed out some roads in eastern Isabella County near the Delwin and Rosebush areas. Dry weather is expected heading into tonight and on Thursday.

Afternoon

That thunderstorm activity is closer to the western shoreline of the state this afternoon with only a few showers lingering in our western counties. Temperatures are warming up, a lot of locations are in the 70s and low 80s. We’ll hold on to mild weather all through the evening, too, good for any outdoor plans you may have! Wind speeds will be on the lighter side, only between 5 to 10 mph out of the southeast.

Tonight

Mild weather still hangs on tonight, perfect for keeping the windows open! Temperature readings will fall into the upper 50s with the light wind continuing. Dry weather also holds as skies clear out. Look for largely clear skies tonight. Some patchy fog may be able to develop by Thursday morning with humidity levels higher than they’ve been the last couple of days.

Lows Wednesday Night (WNEM)

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies will reside on Thursday as Mid-Michigan enters into a larger chunk of warm air. A warm front departing towards the north in Canada will continue to usher elevated temperatures, where readings are expected to reach into the middle 80s. Humidity values will also begin to rise too as we break into the warmer airmass. The wind will stay more southerly, also aiding in the larger rise of temperatures.

Highs Thursday (WNEM)

Friday will be even warmer, see how warm in the full 7-Day Forecast!

