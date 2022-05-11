Teen charged in deadly crash of Flint officer

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old from Montrose has been charged in a crash that took the life of a Flint police officer, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

The teen has been charged with two felonies including manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death. Both felonies carry a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison. The charges stem from the Feb. 4 crash that killed Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie.

Leyton filed a petition in the Genesee County Family Court requesting the teen be designated as an adult for trial.

According to the investigation, the accused teen was driving a Chevrolet Traverse south on N. Elms Road near Mt. Morris Road in Mt. Morris Township when he tried to pass several vehicles at a high rate of speed.

As the teen was passing vehicles, his vehicle began to sway and he lost control and crossed back into the northbound lane, striking a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driven by Birnie, who was on duty at the time, Leyton said.

Birnie was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

