Advertisement

Teen charged in deadly crash of Flint officer

Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook
Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook(City of Flint Police Department Facebook)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old from Montrose has been charged in a crash that took the life of a Flint police officer, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

The teen has been charged with two felonies including manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death. Both felonies carry a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison. The charges stem from the Feb. 4 crash that killed Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie.

Leyton filed a petition in the Genesee County Family Court requesting the teen be designated as an adult for trial.

According to the investigation, the accused teen was driving a Chevrolet Traverse south on N. Elms Road near Mt. Morris Road in Mt. Morris Township when he tried to pass several vehicles at a high rate of speed.

As the teen was passing vehicles, his vehicle began to sway and he lost control and crossed back into the northbound lane, striking a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driven by Birnie, who was on duty at the time, Leyton said.

Birnie was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan State Police
Grand Blanc woman arrested in large-scale opioid operation
Tables and chairs inside of a restaurant.
Applications open for small business grants in Bay Co.
Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday morning, May 11.
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, May 11
No injuries reported in small plane crash in Traverse City
No injuries reported after Traverse City small plane crash