Advertisement

Teen girl found shot to death in car in Detroit alley

Police say a teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley
File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By AP
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley, police said Wednesday.

“She's a Jane Doe to us at this point. We're trying to identify her,” Commander Michael McGinnis told WDIV-TV. “Black female, maybe 16 years old, about 150 pounds."

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots Tuesday night.

Police in Berkley said the victim might be a teen who has been missing for three weeks.

Latest News

Avian flu affects bird population
Amid avian flu, Michigan bans bird shows at fairs, exhibits
Gas pump
As gas prices hit record, here’s how to get better mileage
Woman in wheelchair struck, killed while crossing road
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Body found in lake is that of missing Pontiac man