Flint man arrested for assaulting girlfriend, killing dog

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest and arraignment of a Flint man accused of physically and sexually assaulting his girlfriend as well as killing her dog.

Daquante Johnson, 24, is now in custody at the Genesee County Jail.

Johnson, who has been wanted for several charges, was recognized a few days ago by an officer at Hurley Hospital, Swanson said. He had been shot.

Johnson is charged with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearms in the second-degree, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree killing of an animal, possession of a firearm by a felon, and domestic violence.

Swanson said Johnson has been under constant guard since he got into the hospital, with two deputies assigned to him at all times.

Johnson was cleared by physicians to be released into custody Wednesday.

“There is no mercy for someone who did what he just did,” Swanson said. “I want the community to know that someone who is armed and dangerous is now in custody. The system worked this time.”

If convicted of all charges, Johnson could face multiple life sentences.

Read more on Johnson’s case here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.