Advertisement

Flint man arrested for assaulting girlfriend, killing dog

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest and arraignment of a Flint man...
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest and arraignment of a Flint man accused of physically and sexually assaulting his girlfriend as well as killing her dog.(Genesee County Sheriff)
By Stephen Borowy and Anna Muckenfuss
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest and arraignment of a Flint man accused of physically and sexually assaulting his girlfriend as well as killing her dog.

Daquante Johnson, 24, is now in custody at the Genesee County Jail.

Johnson, who has been wanted for several charges, was recognized a few days ago by an officer at Hurley Hospital, Swanson said. He had been shot.

Johnson is charged with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearms in the second-degree, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree killing of an animal, possession of a firearm by a felon, and domestic violence.

Swanson said Johnson has been under constant guard since he got into the hospital, with two deputies assigned to him at all times.

Johnson was cleared by physicians to be released into custody Wednesday.

“There is no mercy for someone who did what he just did,” Swanson said. “I want the community to know that someone who is armed and dangerous is now in custody. The system worked this time.”

If convicted of all charges, Johnson could face multiple life sentences.

Read more on Johnson’s case here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A memorial was set up outside Oxford High School after four students were shot and killed.
WATCH LIVE: Attorney, victims’ families demand investigation into Oxford High School shooting
Mark Latunski is accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon in December 2019.
Psychologist testifies during hearing for man accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon
CDC advisers are recommending Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson and Johnson.
MDHHS gives FDA update for Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Oxford school board declines independent investigation
The state of Alaska again has the highest COVID-19 case rate among all states, and reported...
More than 27K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan