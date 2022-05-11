Advertisement

Psychologist testifies during hearing for man accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon

Mark Latunski is accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon in December 2019.
Mark Latunski is accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon in December 2019.(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A psychologist testified during a hearing for Mark Latunski, the man accused of murdering and mutilating the body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, in Shiawassee County Circuit Court on Wednesday, May 11.

The psychologist discussed his conversations with Latunski about a plea of insanity and a plea of guilt by being mentally ill. Latunski said he is unsure he had any mental health issues, the psychologist testified.

Latunski has been found competent to stand trial. The court ordered to maintain competency, Latunski shall be administered the appropriate amount of medication.

The earliest the trial could start would be in the fall.

