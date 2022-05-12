Bill introduced to invest in local police departments

Mich. (WNEM) - Legislation was introduced on Thursday to increase funding for law enforcement in mid-Michigan to help reduce crime and add public safety funding to areas like recruitment, retention, and training.

The Invest to Protect Act was created as a program to help with creating mental health resources, buying equipment like body cameras, and to help with other personnel costs.

The grant will mostly be used to help departments that specifically have less than 200 officers in counties like Bay, Genesee, Midland, and Saginaw.

“Everyone should feel safe in their community. I’m proud to introduce legislation to increase funding for mid-Michigan law enforcement, so they can hire more police officers and keep our neighborhoods and communities safe,” Congressman Dan Kildee said.

The bill has been endorsed by the National Fraternal Order of Police, National Association of Police Organizations, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the National Troopers Coalition.

“I would like to thank Congressman Dan Kildee for his support of the Invest to Protect Act. The recruitment and retention of highly qualified police officers has been challenging however this bill will play a significant role in helping departments meet their staffing needs so they can better serve their communities. The opportunities for training, mental health resources, and equipment will not only help our dedicated officers but will help our communities stay safe and strong,” said Ron Wiles, president of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police and chief of police of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

“I am very excited about the introduction of this legislation. Police departments are not considered revenue generating entities, and when you’re a small department, funding streams sometime are more difficult to come by. Congressman Kildee’s initiative is what a department, like mine, needs. This type of federal support is what is needed at the municipal level,” said Reggie Williams, chief of the Buena Vista Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.