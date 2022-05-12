Childcare program can apply for bonuses through grant until May 26

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Licensed childcare programs have two weeks left to apply for a state grant that supports local childcare businesses and professionals.

The Child Care Stabilization Grant was authorized in the bipartisan state budget that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in September. The $365 million grant will provide $1,000 bonuses to childcare professionals and award thousands of dollars to local childcare businesses.

“Childcare professionals are essential. In recognition of the extraordinary role that childcare has played these past three years and will play in Michigan’s economic recovery, help is on the way,” said Dawne Bell, CEO of the Early Childhood Investment Corporation. “The Child Care Stabilization Grants are a critical boost for a crucial industry in our state. We want every eligible program to apply and receive these resources.”

Nearly 3,400 programs have applied, and funding is still available, the governor’s office stated. Licensed childcare providers can apply and find more information at Michigan.gov/childcare. Applications are open until Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m.

“Childcare is essential to helping families, communities, and small businesses succeed, and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment,” Whitmer said. “Countless Michiganders rely on childcare to go to work knowing that their kids are safe. High-quality, affordable childcare uplifts working families and our kids. That’s why I was proud to work across the aisle to make game-changing investments in our childcare providers and professionals in the bipartisan budget I signed last September. Thanks to our bipartisan efforts, we have been delivering every childcare professional in Michigan a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices, expanding low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and helping providers improve their facilities. I urge providers to take apply for the state grant so they can continue serving their communities and helping young Michiganders thrive.”

These grants are part of a $1.4 billion investment to expand quality childcare access. Childcare is often the largest expense in a family’s budget and one in three Michigan families are now eligible for free to low-cost childcare, the governor’s office stated.

