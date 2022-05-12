Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Saginaw Twp.

House fire on David Street in Saginaw Township
House fire on David Street in Saginaw Township(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are responding to a house fire in Saginaw Township.

Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of David Street Thursday morning, May 12 for the fire. David Street is closed while firefighters work to put out the fire.

No word yet on possible injuries or what may have started the fire.

Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

House fire on David Street in Saginaw Township
House fire on David Street in Saginaw Township(WNEM)
House fire on David Street in Saginaw Township
House fire on David Street in Saginaw Township(WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan State Police
Voluntary program aiding families of deceased troopers ends
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Childcare program can apply for bonuses through grant until May 26
Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday morning, May 12.
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, May 12
Parents voice concern over possible closure of Flint elementary school
Parents voice concern over possible closure of Flint elementary school