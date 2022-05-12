Crews respond to house fire in Saginaw Twp.

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are responding to a house fire in Saginaw Township.

Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of David Street Thursday morning, May 12 for the fire. David Street is closed while firefighters work to put out the fire.

No word yet on possible injuries or what may have started the fire.

House fire on David Street in Saginaw Township (WNEM)

