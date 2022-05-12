Dry Friday, better rain chances return this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a bit of a curveball on Wednesday, our stretch of beautiful weather continued on Thursday and we managed to turn the heat up a bit more.

Some areas have managed to touch the low 90s today with plenty of low 80s mixed in also. Thankfully, that heat is coming with low levels of humidity, which has kept the heat from becoming completely miserable. We’ll avoid wet weather this evening and again tomorrow, but take advantage of the nice weather while you can, as rain chances return this weekend.

Burning is still discouraged in many areas thanks to our dry conditions lately. If you must, be sure to check with local officials before doing so as there may be restrictions in place.

This Evening & Overnight

Mostly sunny skies will last through sunset, with mostly clear skies expected overnight into Friday morning. Only a few high clouds are expected to drift on by during that time. Sunset time this evening is around 8:50 PM, so you have plenty of time before dark.

A look at your Thursday evening forecast. (WNEM)

Temperatures will cool off quickly with our lack of humidity and the clear skies, with mostly middle to upper 50s expected for lows. Winds will be light out of the south southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday

Dry and hot weather rolls on through Friday, with temperatures expected to be very similar to Thursday in the middle 80s to low 90s. Humidity levels should remain very tolerable, with a south southeast wind again tomorrow around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Another toasty day is expected on Friday. (WNEM)

Friday evening plans should go on without any hiccups, with dry weather holding until later Saturday. Temperatures will cool off into the 70s after sunset, with 50s and 60s for overnight lows.

Saturday

Saturday will start dry outside of anything incredibly isolated as moisture moves in, and likely feature some sunshine as we begin the day. A cold front will be moving in our direction though, so expect rain chances to increase into the afternoon hours.

Highs will likely cool down a bit Saturday with the arrival of showers and thunderstorms. (WNEM)

Before the rain arrives, we should manage temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s away from Lake Huron, with cooler values in the 60s and low 70s expected there.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible on Saturday, primarily in the afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

At this time, storms are not expected to be severe, but they will have the potential to produce locally heavy rain as they’re expected to be slow-movers. Some small hail may also be possible. Occasionally in those situations, we can get some isolated damaging wind gusts as well as thunderstorms “collapse” at the end of their life-cycle.

Showers and storms should move east through the afternoon and evening and most should come to an end overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Sunday

Another cold front will bring another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, but these storms are expected to be a bit more spotty and less intense than Saturday.

This second cold front will have a bigger impact on our temperatures, cooling highs down into the 70s for most areas. Winds will be west northwesterly on Sunday, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Severe weather is not expected on Sunday and chances will diminish into Sunday night and early Monday, although some spotty rain may exist here and there. Overnight lows will settle in the 40s and 50s.

