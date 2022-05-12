Flint mayor to kickoff water infrastructure forum

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is hosting a forum to highlight the city’s water infrastructure.

The Flint Water Instructure Community Forum will provide opportunities for residents to hear from and interact with city officials and representatives integral to overhauling Flint’s water infrastructure system, which now includes a backup water source in the event of an emergency.

The forum will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Neeley, representatives from the Environmental Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Public Works, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and the Water Advisory Council will present.

This Forum will provide a unique opportunity for residents to learn more about how our water infrastructure system works in keeping our drinking water safe, and it is part of my promise in keeping the community informed throughout this process, ‘’ Neeley said. “Now that the secondary water supply system is in place it is my hope that a new level of confidence will begin to emerge from residents and business owners.”

Earlier this year, the city of Flint entered its sixth consecutive year of compliance for lead in drinking water, in accordance with Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) standards set by both the state and federal government.

Residents are encouraged to log on via the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityofFlintMI

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.