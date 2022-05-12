Parents voice concern over possible closure of Flint elementary school

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Community Schools Board addressed what it calls a “structural deficit” as it considers possibly closing Pierce Creative Arts Elementary School.

Parents and community members showed up to Wednesday night’s meeting to voice their opposition to the potential plan.

During public comments, board members announced they were not deciding which caused frustration among some in attendance.

“They will be leaving the staff and the parents like dangling on the stream and in anticipation of it, the school will close or not,” said parent Alison Montgomery-Littlejohn.

Montgomery-Littlejohn wonders whether a “structural deficit” is the real reason for the potential closure.

“I think they’re not being completely honest with why they are choosing specific schools to close,” Montgomery-Littlejohn said. “So, it causes more anxiety, it causes more suspicions and it’s just not a good thing.”

But other parents remain hopeful.

“Maybe it’s a good thing that... maybe they listen to what we’re saying, maybe they’re considering our points and are going to choose to, you know, keep those high performing schools open.” parent Simone Walker said. “Maybe they had a decision and now they’re like, well, seeing the outcry from the community, let’s reconsider.”

No matter which direction the district takes, parents said they will keep fighting for their children’s school.

“We’ll do whatever we can to, to try and change their minds,” Walker said.

“We’re still gonna continue to advocate for children, advocate for our staff, advocate for our community by any means necessary,” said Montgomery-Littlejohn.

