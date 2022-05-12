Warm & sunny Thursday ahead, storms return this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more sunshine and very warm temperatures going into the upcoming weekend.

Better thunderstorms chances will return for the weekend. The good news, we’re not expecting a washout this weekend, allowing for some dry time.

Temperatures return closer to average next week. No big cooldowns are expected over the next week.

Weather Alerts

An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Isabella county until Thursday morning.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Alcona counties until Thursday evening.

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

We’re expecting to stay dry today with more sunshine and very warm temperatures. A taste of summer some might say.

Temperatures later this afternoon are expected to reach back into the 80s! Still can expect some 70s closer to the immediate lakeshore.

Winds from the south around 5-15 mph will help to keep temperatures very warm.

Mostly clear skies are looking good later this evening into tonight. No precipitation is expected. Lows tonight drop back into the 50s.

Extended Forecast

Friday we’re expecting a copy and paste forecast compared to Thursday; more sunshine and very warm temperatures in the 80s.

The weekend will have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms returning. Our best chance at this point lines up with Saturday. Small chances will continue for Sunday. Even with the rain chances, we’re not anticipating any washouts. It will be best to check in with the radar if doing any activities outdoors for long periods of time.

Temperatures over the weekend will stay warm in the 70s and 80s.

Next week brings a slight cooldown, but we’re still expecting 60s, closer to average.

