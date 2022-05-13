Advertisement

Brother, sister charged in Birch Park Apartment shooting

Saginaw Police responded to Birch Park Apartments on April 25.
Saginaw Police responded to Birch Park Apartments on April 25.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A brother and sister are facing charges after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Saginaw.

The shooting happened on April 25 at the Birch Park Apartment complex. An 18-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Demontrae C. Hardman and Roniesha J. Long have both been charged in connection with the shooting, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Long has been charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. Hardman has been charged with assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

Hardman has a remote hearing on May 18 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination on May 24 at 10 a.m. No word yet on when Long will be in court.

