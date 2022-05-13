Advertisement

Driver ejected from car, in critical condition after crash on I-69

Samuel James Henshaw was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Samuel James Henshaw was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is now fighting for his life after crashing his car on I-69 near Flint.

Flint Police say the driver, who police have identified as 24-year-old Samuel James Henshaw, was in a 2007 Saturn Ion east on I-69 near Flint early Friday morning when he lost control of his car and hit the median wall.

The car then rolled over the top of the wall and onto the west side of the highway. Henshaw was ejected from the car as a result, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say they do not know right now if speed, alcohol, or drugs are factors in the crash.

