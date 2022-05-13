Driver ejected from car, in critical condition after crash on I-69

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is now fighting for his life after crashing his car on I-69 near Flint.

Flint Police say the driver, who police have identified as 24-year-old Samuel James Henshaw, was in a 2007 Saturn Ion east on I-69 near Flint early Friday morning when he lost control of his car and hit the median wall.

The car then rolled over the top of the wall and onto the west side of the highway. Henshaw was ejected from the car as a result, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say they do not know right now if speed, alcohol, or drugs are factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.