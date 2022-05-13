Dry weather causing risk for potential wildfires

FRANKENLUST, Mich. (WNEM) - It feels like summer across Michigan, but the weather has been dry across the state increasing the chances of possible wildfires.

“It’s always important to check with your local municipality to figure out which is allowed in your area,” Frankenlust Township Fire Chief Bryan Kukla said.

Recreational burning, open burning, or no burning at all are options many in mid-Michigan must weigh thanks to the stretch of warm, dry weather.

Kukla has some advice for those who decide to light the match.

“Keep a water source close by if you’re doing open burning in your backyard. Make sure that you have a way to extinguish it if things get out of control. Keep in mind your neighbors. Don’t let smoke drift in the direction of houses or across roadways. And if you are just doing small fires, cooking, just always be in attendance, don’t ever leave it unattended,” Kukla said.

Kukla said it is deceptively dry right now, even in places that have received rainfall recently.

“Sometimes people get confused of why we just got a bunch of rain but we’re not issuing burn permits. And typically, that’s because the underground is very dry underneath where the thatch was from over the winter,” Kukla said.

Because of that, Kukla said a fire could get out of control fast.

“Always be careful when you’re burning and try to keep it easy for us out there,” Kukla said.

