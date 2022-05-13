Expert explains why some are experiencing worse allergy season than years past

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Allergy season is here in full force and this year experts say it’s bad for those suffering from seasonal allergies.

Allergist Dr. Alexander Horbal talked about this year’s allergy season.

“It’s going to be rough,” Horbal said.

After a cool early spring, summer-like heat has kicked the door in. Now all kinds of pollen are coming out.

“Not only are we dealing with trees, we’re also dealing with grasses as well. So that’s usually what happens when we get these late springs, I guess you would say, you kind of get double-whammed with two types of allergens out there that really cause problems,” Horbal said.

Bad news for allergy sufferers. Horbal said one thing they can do to make things more bearable is close their windows.

“A lot of that pollen can come through those windows. So usually around I say 5 a.m. To 10 a.m. In the morning, all those pollens are coming through there. And so, when you’re sleeping in the middle of the night and those issues that you have when you wake up. It’s most likely from the outdoor allergens with us,” Horbal said.

If yard work is on the agenda, Horbal said a mask will reduce the number of allergens you breathe in. In some cases, it may take more than shutting a window and wearing a mask to find relief.

Horbal knows there are people that may be in a lot of misery right now.

“If you’re really concerned or you can’t get this under control, I always advise talking to your family doctor, your PCP, or if they feel like you’d be a good candidate, do some allergy testing and then we can really pinpoint what the problem is,” Horbal said.

