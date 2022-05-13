SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a house fire in Saginaw Township early Friday morning, May 13th.

The Saginaw Township Fire Department were sent to the 6000 block of Scenic Drive near Pleasantview Drive.

The fire was contained to the floor of the garage and the room above it.

The fire department said the fire is not suspicious and the cause is unknown. No injuries were reported.

