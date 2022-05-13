Man arrested in Huron Co. for illegally entering home

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was charged for illegal entry after trying to enter a home in Huron County, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to an illegal entry in Lake Township on Port Austin Road.

A man walked into a home uninvited and was unknown to the residence owners, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was ordered to leave the premise. By the description, deputies believed the suspect was involved in a situation on M-25 about 30 minutes before this incident.

The suspect, who deputies believed is homeless, was later found, arrested, and lodged in jail for illegal entry.

Adam J. Connell, 43, was charged and arraigned on misdemeanor charges on May 13.

