Saginaw Police investigating death of 7-month-old

Generic Saginaw, Michigan police photo.
Generic Saginaw, Michigan police photo.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police in Saginaw are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby.

Officers received a call about an infant not breathing at a residence on 22nd Street near Lapeer Avenue about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13.

When officers arrived at the home, the baby was cold and stiff, police said. Officers used CPR until paramedics arrived, but the child was pronounced dead.

The Saginaw Police Department said it investigates all infant deaths of this matter. No further information is being released while the investigation continues.

