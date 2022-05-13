Semi driver injured, 12K gallons of milk spilled in Tuscola Co. crash

INDIANFIELDS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A tanker driver was injured, and thousands of gallons of milk was spilled on a road after a crash in Tuscola County.

Deputies were sent to the rollover crash in the area of M-81 and Graf Road in Indianfields Township at 7:33 a.m. on Friday, May 13. A tanker hauling 12,000 gallons of milk was heading west on M-81.

Investigators determined the tanker driver, a 64-year-old man from Harbor Beach, was trying to avoid a 2011 Lincoln SUV in front of him that was making a left-hand turn.

The tanker clipped the SUV, went off the roadway to the right, re-entered the road and overturned, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. The tanker spilled all 12,000 gallons of the Rathmourne Dairy.

The tanker driver had a minor injury, and the driver of the Lincoln driver was not injured, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is still under investigation by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

