“Summer-like” Friday, storms return this weekend

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another very warm day ahead with more sunshine!

Going into the weekend, we’re still tracking warm temperatures and chances for showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast. Some storms could be on the strong side.

Temperatures going into next week will stay mild and closer to average.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

Another “summer-like” day is in store for Mid-Michigan this Friday! Mostly sunny skies with a few high clouds will be likely this morning, afternoon, and early evening.

Temperatures today stay very warm or some might even say hot! We’re climbing back into the 80s near 90 this afternoon. Winds from the south around 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies expected going into the evening and overnight. No precipitation is expected.

Lows tonight stay very mild near 60.

Weekend Outlook

We’re expected to stay warm over the weekend with shower and thunderstorm chances returning. Saturday will stand the greatest chance.

A marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms will be in play for Saturday. Our best time frame will be the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain will be the main hazards. Tornado chance is low, but not zero. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts for your area.

Sunday will still have the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. We’re expecting more dry time Sunday. Be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar if doing anything outdoors for long periods of time.

Temperatures over the weekend will reach near 80 both days.

Next Week

Monday will still feature the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Like Sunday, expecting some dry time.

Tuesday is leaning towards more of a dry and brighter day with some more sunshine.

Wednesday into Thursday will have another system to track. Wednesday trending more dry. Still a small rain chance will hold at the moment. Better shower chances Thursday.

Temperatures next week will stay closer to average with highs in the 60s near 70.

