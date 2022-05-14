Flint puts violation notices on former St. Agnes convent

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has put violation notices at the former St. Agnes convent at 500 W. Pierson Road.

The locks at the facility were changed on Friday, May 13.

On April 17, 2020, a notice of violation was issued by the city’s Building and Safety Inspections division saying the premise is: “hazard and a nuisance as a dangerous structure and/or structure unfit for human occupancy according to Section IPMC-108 of the International Property Maintenance Code, as adopted and amended by the City of Flint.”

Flint City Council passed a resolution in 2019 to allow Yvone Penton, founder of The House of Ester, to buy the property. Part of this purchase required Penton to give a payment of $71,376.87 in back taxes plus interest before 30 days after the adoption of the resolution.

The city says they never received a payment.

“The City of Flint has an obligation to be good stewards of the city’s resources and, most importantly, to protect people from the danger posed by these unsafe facilities,” said Suzanne Wilcox, Director of Planning and Development. “The property will be relisted for sale and the current occupants will have an opportunity to submit a bid if they choose to.”

The city learned in April the property stayed in use despite the 2020 violation notice.

