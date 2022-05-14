Advertisement

Sheriff: Man dies after paraglider crash

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says a man has died after a paraglider crash.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene on M-46 on May 13 at 6:40 p.m.

The victim, 73-year-old Stephen Goodell was reported to be flying in the area before having a mechanical problem. The sheriff’s office says the paraglider crashed onto the east and westbound lanes of M-46.

Goodell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

