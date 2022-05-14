Showers & T-Storms return Saturday, cooler on Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a warm week with a dry heat (by Michigan standards), we’ll start to cool off into this weekend. Although we still will reach the 80s today, 70s are in store for Sunday. Humidity levels will also start to go up, but only for today. Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, then smaller rain chances return Sunday, too.

Today

Conditions are starting off very comfortable this morning, temperatures are running largely in the 60s. Skies are mostly sunny, though some clouds are forming in our western counties. We stay dry through the morning but clouds return into the afternoon, along with our rain and thunderstorms. Look for rain and thunderstorm development around 2 PM starting in our western counties, but that activity will meander towards the Tri-Cities and the Saginaw Bay closer to 3 PM. These storms will be slow moving, though, as they’ll still be in the vicinity of the Tri-Cities and Flint around 5 PM. Showers and storms will linger in the Thumb this evening, but eventually come to an end near 10 PM. If you have outdoor plans for today, be sure to have an indoor backup plan in place!

Saturday Rain & Thunderstorms (WNEM)

Some of these thunderstorms will be on the strong or severe end, though any severe level threat will be short-lived. They will be slow moving storms, though, just like we saw on Wednesday. Expect thunderstorms to only move around 10 or 15 mph to the east. That will keep rain over a specific location for an hour or two, before moving on.

Most storms will stay below the severe level, though one or two may reach that limit. Heavy rain and hail are the main impacts. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, temperatures will be cooler today, but still reach the 80s. The humidity will be different than the last couple of days, though, as it goes up with dew points in the 60s this afternoon. The wind will sustain from the southwest from 5 to 15 mph.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

Past an ending shower or thunderstorm early, the area is dry heading through tonight. Skies will stay partly cloudy with lows dropping off to the upper 50s by Sunday morning. The wind will sustain from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Skies will be partly cloudy starting off the day, but another disturbance moving through the Great Lakes will allow rain and a few thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and evening. That activity is also expected to last into Sunday night. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s Sunday with a west wind from 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph.

