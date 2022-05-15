Better rain chances tonight, more isolated Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking greater chances for rain and few thunderstorms to return going into tonight.

After a week with temperatures well above average, we will land closer to average more days this upcoming week.

Past tonight, out next best rain chance will hold off until late week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Sunday)

After a mostly dry Sunday, another approaching system from the southwest will increase rain chances with a few thunderstorms possible later this evening and especially past midnight into the early AM hours of Monday.

While everyone will stand the chance to pick up on some rain tonight, the best chances will reside from the Tri-Cities and points south and east. Amounts look to land from .1-.4″ Some local areas reaching .5″ won’t be out of the question.

Lows tonight stay mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds from the NW at 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday will feature a chance for a few early AM showers; better chances for the Thumb. Still could have a few pop up PM thunderstorms. If you happen to dodge the rain Monday, a good mix of sun and clouds can be expected. Highs Monday near 70.

Tuesday is trending drier and brighter with more sun. Highs in the 60s.

Wednesday will have a chance for a few showers. One of our “cooler” days this week with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday will have a few more clouds but is expected to stay mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs climb back into the 70s.

Friday into Saturday will be interesting. Chances for showers and thunderstorms are looking better with more heat and humidity to work with. Stay tuned for updates on this system throughout the week. Highs back near 80 Friday.

Depending on the speed of this system, there could be some lingering showers Saturday. Past that, we trend dry for the upcoming weekend! Highs back in the 60s.

