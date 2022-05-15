A few afternoon t-storms, then rain Sunday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saturday saw an active afternoon with a number of thunderstorms popping up, a few of those being severe. A low-end severe chance remains this afternoon if a few thunderstorms are able to develop, but the bigger story is the rain expected overnight. That leads into a cooler first half of the upcoming workweek.

Today

Fog settled in early this morning as temperatures cooled off and our wind slowed down. That fog is already mixing out quite quick this morning as the sun comes up, and we’ll welcome a good deal of sunshine through the morning today. Clouds will start to build back up through the afternoon, though, and a few thunderstorms may be able to develop in the Thumb. Although isolated, these storms have the potential to be strong, possibly severe, but this will be dependent upon how much heat can work its way into the Thumb. The strongest storms should be able to produce heavy rain, small hail, and some gusty winds close to 60 mph.

Sunday Afternoon T-Storms (WNEM)

Speaking of the heat, although not hot today, temperatures will still make their way into the upper 70s by this afternoon. Today’s wind will sustain out of the west, rather than the south, with a speed of 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Tonight

Better rain chances move in overnight has Mid-Michigan gets clipped by the northern edge of a disturbance to the south. Expect just plain rain out of this which picks up closer to midnight from the southwest. Not everybody will see this rain overnight, though, as it will mostly focus from Owosso, up to the Saginaw area, and to the east of there. The heaviest rain comes in closer to Lapeer County and the Lake Huron shoreline.

Rain Sunday Night (WNEM)

Lows will drop off into the lower 50s tonight, cooler than the last few nights. The wind slows back down to 5 to 10 mph with a north northwest direction.

Monday

Temperatures take an even cooler turn Monday as they’ll only top out in the upper 60s by the afternoon. After the rain in the morning, the remainder of the day will be dry, with the exception of the Thumb. There, a few thunderstorms may be able to redevelop. Those storms should stay below the severe limit, but provide localized downpours. Rain totals by Monday evening (including Sunday night’s rain) will check in between 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Sunday Night & Monday Total Rainfall (WNEM)

Monday night lows dive into the lower 40s, about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday night.

60s continue for a couple more days this week, check out when in the full 7-Day Forecast!

