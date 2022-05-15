Rain & T-Storm early tonight, chances return Sunday PM

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for a few late evening showers and thunderstorms along with a few more developing Sunday PM.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler going into next week before another warm up returns going toward next weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight (Saturday)

After scattered showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon and evening, rain chances will decrease going into the later evening and especially past midnight tonight.

Partly cloudy skies will take over going into Sunday morning.

Lows tonight will stay mild in the 50s. Winds from the north around 5-15 mph.

Sunday

Expecting sun and clouds to start Sunday morning. Current thinking is we get through most of the morning dry. Could have an isolated shower sneak in at worst.

A few pop up showers and thunderstorms will be possible going into the afternoon. Our best rain chances hold off until the evening and overnight into Monday morning.

Similar to Saturday, any thunderstorm development will bring the chance for heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. The severe chance is low, but not zero.

If doing anything outdoors, best to check in with the current radar. You can do that right here with the Interactive Radar!

Highs Sunday will stay warm in the 70s. Approaching 80 for some south near Flint.

Next Week

Monday will still feature the chance for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms. Like Sunday, we’re expecting some dry time.

Tuesday features drier conditions with more sunshine. Small chance return for showers Wednesday. Another mostly dry day looking good for Thursday.

Late week into the weekend looking a bit more unsettled with another possible system.

High temperatures will fall back into the 60s to start the week. 70s approaching 80 return closer to the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.