Battle Creek woman killed in Midland crash, Sanford man injured

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Battle Creek woman is dead following a crash in Midland on Sunday.

It happened on Airport Road about 1:20 p.m. on May 15.

When officers from the Midland Police Department arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles, one driven by 20-year-old Madison Snider and another driven by a 31-year-old Sanford man.

Investigators say Snider crossed the center line and crashed head on into the other car.

Snider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sanford man was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the vehicles had passengers.

Police say the investigation into the crash continues.

