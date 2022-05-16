Advertisement

Bay Co. Health Department offering free rapid COVID test kits

Covid-19 test kit safety tips
Covid-19 test kit safety tips(West Virginia Poison Center)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) is offering free rapid COVID-19 tests.

Residents can pick up the test kits at the Bay County Health Department, located at 1200 Washington Ave. in Bay City, during normal business hours starting Monday, May 16.

The tests will be available per person and while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.

As COVID-19 cases increase, the county health department advises residents to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as wear a well-fitted mask inside public settings or crowds.

For ideal protection, the BCHD also recommends using a high filtration respirator, such as the KN95 masks. These masks are available throughout the state as part of the Mask Up, Mask Right campaign. To find a distribution site, visit the campaign’s web page or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

