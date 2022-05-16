Cooler, but beautiful Tuesday, next rain chance Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we’ve had a few areas of rain today, earlier this morning and some thunderstorms this afternoon, it hasn’t been a bad weather day around Mid-Michigan.

Temperatures have been comfortable and we’ve had some sun along the way, too. Of course, we acknowledge there is still a need for some rain in parts of Mid-Michigan, so we’ll look ahead to our next rain chance on Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, skies should clear out from any cloud cover that remains over the area this evening, and skies will become clear to mostly clear overnight. Any isolated, lingering showers should come to an end as well but there isn’t much out there to begin with as of 5:30 PM.

Patchy frost will be possible as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s tonight. Protect any sensitive vegetation. (WNEM)

It’s been a breezy day, but those northwest winds should relax to around 5 to 10 miles per hour overnight. With clearing skies and lighter winds, overnight lows will be chilly with most dropping into the 40s. A few 30s, especially to the north can’t be ruled out. Patchy frost is also possible, so protect any sensitive vegetation tonight.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be one of the nicest days of the week, although it will be on the cooler side, despite mostly sunny skies. The bright side? Humidity levels will remain low and we’ll be under a very pleasant spring air mass.

Expect a cooler, but pleasant Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs are expected to jump into the lower and middle 60s for most, with some upper 50s in a few spots. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Skies should see clouds increase gradually into Tuesday night, but we’ll remain dry. Overnight lows will be chilly once again in the 40s, with 30s possible in our coldest locations. Once again, some frost will be possible.

Wednesday

Rain is expected to return to the area on Wednesday. The first of the showers could move in as soon as the morning, but chances will generally increase into the late morning and afternoon, and continue into the early evening hours. Rain will diminish into the late night hours.

Rain moves in on Wednesday and sticks around much of the day. (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts, at this time, are expected to be around 0.10″ to 0.25″, but we’ll keep taking a look at each round of data to see if any changes need to be made.

With the showers and clouds around for the day, expect highs to remain cooler in the 50s and 60s.

