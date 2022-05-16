Damp morning drive, isolated rain Monday afternoon and mild

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain has been moving through parts of Mid-Michigan through the overnight hours providing a damp morning drive near the Tri-Cities, Flint, and in the Thumb. That rain will move out quickly this morning, then the majority of the daytime is dry. The only exception will be in the Thumb where some isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, may be able to redevelop. Dry weather will fully take hold for everybody through tonight and Tuesday.

Today

Conditions out the door are damp, especially the farther south and east you go this morning. Roadways will dry out once the sun begins to come up this morning, and that rain will completely leave Mid-Michigan during the 8 AM hour. Sunshine will also break out through the middle of the day today, but with that warm up, that’s where we get the fuel for the isolated showers this afternoon. Those showers will be fairly short-lived, but where they really get going there could be a few rumbles of thunder and some heavy downpours.

Isolated Rain Monday Afternoon (WNEM)

Highs today have been trending warmer, although still chillier than how last week finished. Look for readings to reach up to the lower 70s, though 60s will hold on the lakeshore. The breeze today also picks up with the peak heating of the day, gusts will reach 25 to 30 mph through the afternoon and evening drive time. Wind direction will be from the northwest.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies clear out tonight leading to a sharper drop in temperatures. Lows will settle into the lower 40s by Tuesday morning. The stronger breeze from the daytime will also slow back down, coming out of the northwest at only 5 to 10 mph.

Lows Monday Night (WNEM)

Tuesday & Wednesday

Some higher-level clouds will try to filter their way through on Tuesday, but overall the day will be mostly sunny. This will be perfect for any yardwork you may have! Highs will cooler by Tuesday afternoon, though, with numbers only reaching up to around 65 by the afternoon. Expect the breeze to pick up at times, generally between 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest.

Wednesday sees some split rain chances. No heavy rain is expected, but a few showers should manage to trek through the area at times. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures being the coolest of the week. Expect those numbers to only reach up to the lower 60s by the afternoon.

