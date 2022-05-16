Flint man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 triple homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty on all counts related to a 2019 triple homicide.

Quatrail Smith, 30, was convicted on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of a felon carrying a concealed weapon.

Before 7 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2019, officers from the Flint Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police were sent to a home on Illinois Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found three dead bodies, according to trial testimony.

One body was in the backyard, another was on the steps by the back door, and the third body was in the bedroom. The three victims ranged in age from 16 to 18-years-old, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Smith was arrested and taken into custody the next day. Investigators say a search warrant executed at his home provided important evidence linking him to the homicides.

“This is yet another tragic incident where gun violence in our community cut short the lives of three young men and will put another in prison for the rest of his life,” Leyton said.

On May 16, 2022, Smith received a life sentence in prison for the three counts of first-degree premeditated murder. He has been ordered to pay $742 in fees.

