Advertisement

Flint man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 triple homicide

Quatrail Smith
Quatrail Smith(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty on all counts related to a 2019 triple homicide.

Quatrail Smith, 30, was convicted on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of a felon carrying a concealed weapon.

Before 7 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2019, officers from the Flint Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police were sent to a home on Illinois Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found three dead bodies, according to trial testimony.

One body was in the backyard, another was on the steps by the back door, and the third body was in the bedroom. The three victims ranged in age from 16 to 18-years-old, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Smith was arrested and taken into custody the next day. Investigators say a search warrant executed at his home provided important evidence linking him to the homicides.

“This is yet another tragic incident where gun violence in our community cut short the lives of three young men and will put another in prison for the rest of his life,” Leyton said.

On May 16, 2022, Smith received a life sentence in prison for the three counts of first-degree premeditated murder. He has been ordered to pay $742 in fees.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigators in Shiawassee County are searching for a missing 84-year-old man who was last...
Man reported missing, endangered in Shiawassee Co.
State Police said a 37-year-old St. Louis man is seriously injured after a crash.
St. Louis man seriously injured in vehicle, motorcycle crash
WNEM TV5 Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Flint family files lawsuit against Michigan State Police
Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, May 16.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, May 16