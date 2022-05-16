Advertisement

Mama duck reunited with ducklings after they fell down drain

Bay City officials say a mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after they fell down a storm drain.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City officials say a mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after they fell down a storm drain.

Kellie Rupp, a city employee, said the duck was spotted pacing back and forth by a drain on 5th Street. Rupp said when she got closer, she could hear peeping and realized there were ducklings inside the drain.

Bay City officials say a mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after they fell down...
Bay City officials say a mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after they fell down a storm drain.(Kellie Rupp)
Bay City officials say a mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after they fell down...
Bay City officials say a mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after they fell down a storm drain.(Kellie Rupp)

The city said 911 and animal control were called, and within 10 minutes, officers responded.

The ducklings and their mother waddled away safely.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Covid-19 test kit safety tips
Bay Co. Health Department offering free rapid COVID test kits
The Midland Center for the Arts is getting a transformational renovation.
Midland Center for the Arts announces $47M renovation project
Bay City officials say a mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after they fell down...
Mama Duck reunited with ducklings after fall down drain
(Source: pexels.com)
Saginaw to resume water shutoffs starting July 18