Mama duck reunited with ducklings after they fell down drain

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City officials say a mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after they fell down a storm drain.

Kellie Rupp, a city employee, said the duck was spotted pacing back and forth by a drain on 5th Street. Rupp said when she got closer, she could hear peeping and realized there were ducklings inside the drain.

The city said 911 and animal control were called, and within 10 minutes, officers responded.

The ducklings and their mother waddled away safely.

