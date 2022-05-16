Man reported missing, endangered in Shiawassee Co.
CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators in Shiawassee County are searching for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 16.
Steve Janicek was seen leaving his home in Caledonia Township in a LSW red and black flannel, jeans, black slip-on shoes, and a Bellinger’s baseball hat.
Janicek has dementia and is insulin dependent, according to Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.
He was last seen heading eastbound on Lytle Road from M-71 driving a light blue 2012 Chevy Silverado. The license plate is MI Reg 1KRH09.
If you see him, call 911.
