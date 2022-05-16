Advertisement

Man reported missing, endangered in Shiawassee Co.

Investigators in Shiawassee County are searching for a missing 84-year-old man who was last...
Investigators in Shiawassee County are searching for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 16.(Shiawassee Central Dispatch)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators in Shiawassee County are searching for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 16.

Steve Janicek was seen leaving his home in Caledonia Township in a LSW red and black flannel, jeans, black slip-on shoes, and a Bellinger’s baseball hat.

Janicek has dementia and is insulin dependent, according to Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.

He was last seen heading eastbound on Lytle Road from M-71 driving a light blue 2012 Chevy Silverado. The license plate is MI Reg 1KRH09.

If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Quatrail Smith
Flint man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 triple homicide
State Police said a 37-year-old St. Louis man is seriously injured after a crash.
St. Louis man seriously injured in vehicle, motorcycle crash
WNEM TV5 Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Flint family files lawsuit against Michigan State Police
Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, May 16.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, May 16