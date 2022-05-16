Midland Center for the Arts announces $47M renovation project

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Center for the Arts is getting a fresh new look with a $47 million renovation.

The center just celebrated its 50th anniversary as a spot for exploration, historical research, artistic expression and scientific discovery.

The renovations will provide more interactions, exhibits of innovative technology, classrooms and archival spaces and will improve accessibility. The improvements include:

Cutting-Edge Art & STEM Museum - A restored, refreshed and more open museum for scientific discovery and artistic expression. The Hall of Idea’s iconic architectural rings in the Alden B. Dow Museum will be more visible, reestablishing the museum’s unique and powerful center. Exhibit spaces will expand, including a fully renovated lower level for additional exploration, providing a total of five floors of science and art exhibition space. With cutting-edge technology and fully interactive exhibits, the new museum will envision the Michigan of tomorrow.

World-Class Art Studios - A pillar of the facility, the art studios will be redesigned and moved to a more accessible space in the building for both professional art instruction and creative endeavors that encompass a variety of artistic mediums.

Professional Historical Research Archive - An accessible and technologically advanced historical archive that is professionally maintained and available for research and understanding in the Center’s main building. This will serve as an interactive space where community history comes alive and is celebrated.

Elevated Guest Experience - A new, centralized main entry and lobby space will immerse patrons in the true intersection of art and science by offering striking, multi-level views into the interactive museum exhibits. Redesigned, modern activity spaces throughout the Center will provide numerous opportunities for community gatherings, meetings and celebrations.

The Midland Center for the Arts has secured $34 million for the project with support from foundations, individual leadership donations and self-funding.

“The community’s overwhelming support of this mission has been absolutely breathtaking,” said Lisa Ungerleider, Midland Center for the Arts board chair. “It stands as proof that our inspiring vision to deliver an extraordinary new Center to the region is shared by all.”

The Midland Center for the Arts said it will keep looking for donors before reaching out more broadly for additional community-wide support and engagement.

